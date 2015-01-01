|
Perry EW, Osborne MC, Kinnish K, Lee NH, Self-Brown SR. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(1): 81-93.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36776638
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to describe the PTSD symptom presentation (including dissociative symptoms) of PTSD using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5 (th) Edition diagnostic criteria and explore associations between the symptom severity for each of the four PTSD symptom clusters and polytrauma, defined as multiple exposures to different categories of potentially traumatic events.
Language: en
Children; Adolescents; PTSD; Commercial sexual exploitation; Posttraumatic stress symptoms dissociation; Sex trafficking