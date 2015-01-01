|
Citation
|
De Los Ríos-Pérez A, Garcia A, Cuello L, Rebolledo S, Fandiño-Losada A. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2022; 13: e100312.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36777320
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite improvements in children's health due to a reduction in infections, trauma continues to cause many deaths among adolescents. Strategies to mitigate morbidity and mortality from trauma include severity scores to classify and refer patients to the appropriate hospitals to provide better management; however, these strategies have not been assessed in Colombian children. This study aimed to describe the characteristics and outcomes of injured children and evaluate the performance of the Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS) in predicting survival at a major trauma centre in a Colombian city.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injuries; Mortality; Paediatric trauma; Pediatric trauma score; Survival prediction; Trauma score; Trauma severity indices