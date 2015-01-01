|
Maier S, Fehr J. Multibody Syst. Dyn. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36779204
This work presents models and simulations of a numerical strategy for a time and cost-efficient virtual product development of a novel passive safety restraint concept for motorcycles. It combines multiple individual development tasks in an aggregated procedure. The strategy consists of three successive virtual development stages with a continuously increasing level of detail and expected fidelity in multibody and finite element simulation environments. The results show what is possible with an entirely virtual concept study-based on the clever combination of multibody dynamics and nonlinear finite elements-that investigates the structural behavior and impact dynamics of the powered two-wheeler with the safety systems and the rider's response. The simulations show a guided and controlled trajectory and deceleration of the motorcycle rider, resulting in fewer critical biomechanical loads on the rider compared to an impact with a conventional motorcycle. The numerical research strategy outlines a novel procedure in virtual motorcycle accident research with different levels of computational effort and model complexity aimed at a step-by-step validation of individual components in the future.
Language: en
Crashworthiness; Impact biomechanics; Multibody system; Nonlinear finite elements; Passive safety