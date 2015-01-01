SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rihmer Z, Rihmer A, Beltezcki Z. Neuropsychopharmacol. Hung. 2022; 24(4): 162-169.

(Copyright © 2022, Neuroline - Hungarian Association of Psychopharmacology)

unavailable

36776017

Although suicidal behaviour is quite rare in the absence of current major mental disorders, the majority of these patients do not complete or attempt suicide. Therefore, as the scientific literature shows, other (psychological and social) suicide risk factors also play a contributory role. In this paper we will shortly review the clinically significant psychological and social correlates of suicidal behaviour that can help clinicians in recognising and managing suicide risk.


Humans; Risk Factors; Suicidal Ideation; suicide; suicide attempt; *Mental Disorders; *Suicide/psychology; psychological suicide risk factors; social suicide riskfactors; Suicide, Attempted/psychology

