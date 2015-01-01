|
Vadon NB, Calati R, Gonda X. Neuropsychopharmacol. Hung. 2022; 24(4): 170-179.
A szuicid prevenció és intervenció bizonyítékokon alapuló pszichoterápiás lehetőségei
(Copyright © 2022, Neuroline - Hungarian Association of Psychopharmacology)
36776030
There are several approached to suicide prevention based on various psychotherapeutic interventions, which are effective, especially when these are matched to the given psychiatric patient population, environment and context. In this paper the possibilities of psychotherapeutic methods of suicide prevention and intervention are described along with their indications. The following interventions are discussed: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Suicide Prevention (CBT-SP), Cognitive Therapy for Suicide Prevention (CT-SP), Brief Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Suicide Prevention (BCBT), Problem Solving Therapy (PST), Problem Adaptation Therapy (PATH), Dialectial Behavior Therapy (DBT), SchemaFocused Therapy (SFT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Transference-Focused Psychotherapy (TFP), Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS), Teachable Moment Brief Intervention (TMBI), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program (ASSIP) and other Interned-Based Interventions (IBI). The effectiveness of the above methods may vary, however, they focus on the psychological processes playing a role in the emergence of suicidal behaviours including cognitive processes, as well as difficulties of problem solving and emotion regulation. As the efficacy of these interventions are supported by clinical trials, their use is recommended in case of this vulnerable patient population. The importance of using such methods in the clinical work with suicidal patients should be prioritized in our effort to provide a complex treatment for suicidal behaviour based on the most optimal and appropriate intervention considering the given patient.
Language: hu
Humans; prevention; Suicidal Ideation; suicide prevention; *Acceptance and Commitment Therapy; *Cognitive Behavioral Therapy/methods; ASSIP; CAMS; intervention; psychotherapy; Psychotherapy/methods; suicidal behaviour; Suicide, Attempted/prevention & control/psychology