Abstract

There are several approached to suicide prevention based on various psychotherapeutic interventions, which are effective, especially when these are matched to the given psychiatric patient population, environment and context. In this paper the possibilities of psychotherapeutic methods of suicide prevention and intervention are described along with their indications. The following interventions are discussed: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Suicide Prevention (CBT-SP), Cognitive Therapy for Suicide Prevention (CT-SP), Brief Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Suicide Prevention (BCBT), Problem Solving Therapy (PST), Problem Adaptation Therapy (PATH), Dialectial Behavior Therapy (DBT), SchemaFocused Therapy (SFT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Transference-Focused Psychotherapy (TFP), Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS), Teachable Moment Brief Intervention (TMBI), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program (ASSIP) and other Interned-Based Interventions (IBI). The effectiveness of the above methods may vary, however, they focus on the psychological processes playing a role in the emergence of suicidal behaviours including cognitive processes, as well as difficulties of problem solving and emotion regulation. As the efficacy of these interventions are supported by clinical trials, their use is recommended in case of this vulnerable patient population. The importance of using such methods in the clinical work with suicidal patients should be prioritized in our effort to provide a complex treatment for suicidal behaviour based on the most optimal and appropriate intervention considering the given patient.



A szuicid prevencióban számos alternatíva kínálkozik a különböző pszichoterápiás inter- venciók által, melyek hatékonynak bizonyulnak, különösképpen, ha az adott betegpopu- láció ismérveihez, a környezeti feltételekhez és adott keretekhez illesztve történik azok megválasztása. Cikkünkben a szuicid prevenció és intervenció pszichoterápiás kezelésének lehetőségeit igyekeztünk bemutatni a teljesség igénye nélkül, illetve azok rövid ismertetőjét, indikált alkalmazási területeit. A tanulmány az alábbi beavatkozásokat tárgyalja: Kognitív viselkedésterápia a szuicid prevencióban (CBT-SP), Kognitív terápia a szuicid prevencióban (CT-SP), Rövid kognitív viselkedésterápia a szuicid prevencióban (BCBT), Problémamegoldó tréning, Probléma-adaptációs terápia (PATH), Dialektikus viselkedésterápia (DBT), Sématerá- pia, Mindfulness-alapú (tudatos jelenlét alapú) kognitív terápia (MBCT), Mindfulness-alapú stresszcsökkentés (MBSR), Elfogadás és Elköteleződés Terápia (ACT), Mentalizáció alapú terápia (MBT), Interperszonális pszichoterápia (IPT), Áttétel fókuszú pszichoterápia (TFP), Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS), Teachable Moment Brief Intervention (TMBI), Motivációs interjú, és Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program (ASSIP), illetve egyéb internet alapú intervenciós lehetőségek. Az egyes mód- szerek hatékonysága eltérhet, azonban az ismertetett módszerek az öngyilkos viselkedés létrejöttében szerepet játszó kognitív folyamatokat, a problémamegoldási képességeket és az érzelemregulációt célozzák, és hatékonyságukat klinikai vizsgálatok támasztják alá, így mindenképpen javasolható alkalmazásuk e sérülékeny és veszélyeztetett páciensek esetében. Fontos szem előtt tartani használatuk fontosságát, ezáltal is a szuicid páciensek komplex ellátására törekedve és megtalálva az adott beteg vagy betegpopuláció tulajdon- ságaihoz igazítva a legoptimálisabb intervenciót

Language: hu