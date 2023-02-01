Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few qualitative studies have focused on suicide and specific job-related problems associated with suicide in pharmacists. Greater knowledge of specific work-related stressors amongst pharmacists could inform suicide prevention strategies.



OBJECTIVE: To identify job-related stressors associated with pharmacist suicides and compare stressors to those previously reported in physicians and nurses.



METHODS: Free-text law enforcement and medical examiner data for pharmacist suicides were extracted from the National Violent Death Registry (NVDRS) for 2003-2019. Reflexive thematic analysis was deployed via a deductive approach utilizing codes and themes found in previous research on nurse and physician suicides. New codes were also identified through inductive coding.



RESULTS: A total of 291,872 suicides occurred between 2003 and 2019, of which 392 were pharmacist deaths. Of these, 62 pharmacist suicides were coded with job-related problems. Almost all deductive themes/codes extracted from nurses and physicians were present in pharmacists. Common codes found in the pharmacist dataset that were also found previously in physicians and nurses were: history of mental health, substance use disorder, hopelessness impending or proceeding job loss, and access to lethal weapons and/or drugs. Novel codes were added through inductive content analysis. Codes novel to pharmacists were: verbalized suicidal ideation (SI) or intent, diversion for the purpose of suicide, and the fear of job loss. Disciplinary action at the institutional level was associated with the fear of job loss and cited as the event triggering suicide completion.



CONCLUSION: Pharmacists have similar job-related stressors associated with suicide as physicians and nurses. Evaluating the process of disciplinary action is warranted. Future research is indicated to evaluate causal relationship between work-related stressors and mental health outcomes leading to suicide in pharmacists.

