Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Intoxication with pesticides is a well-known public health problem. We aimed to describe the demographic and toxico-clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients with pesticide poisoning.



METHODS: This retrospective cross-sectional study was performed in Khorshid Hospital affiliated with Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, Isfahan, Iran. All patients with pesticide poisoning (insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and acaricides) were evaluated. The patients' demographic, toxicological, clinical, and laboratory findings from March 2016 until March 2021 were collected and analyzed.



RESULTS: During the study period, 25,659 patients with acute poisoning were admitted, of which, 1567 (6.1% of the total poisoning) with pesticide poisoning were included. The mean ± SD age of the patients was 31.34 ± 13.7 years and 55.3% were men (male/female ratio = 1.23). In approximately 75% of the patients, poisoning occurred by suicidal attempts, while in 14.3% (n = 224), it was accidental. Insecticides caused about 51.30% of the poisonings. However, rodenticides were most commonly used in completed suicide attempts (79.9%). The frequency of previously attempted suicide, and self-harming was different among the patients with respect to the type of pesticide poisoning (p < 0.05). Previous suicidal attempts (35.3%) and self-harming (17.3%) were reported more in patients poisoned with the combination of pesticides. Half of the patients were employed. Nausea and vomiting (56.7%, n = 889) were the most common clinical manifestations; 8.3% (n = 130) of the patients died, 64 of whom had rodenticide poisoning.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of pesticide poisoning was relatively low; most were insecticide poisoning. Poisoning occurred most through attempted suicide. Rodenticides and herbicides had higher mortality rates than other pesticides. Patients with previously attempted suicide and self-harming behavior may use a combination of pesticides.

Language: en