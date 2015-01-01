Abstract

BACKGROUND: The weakening of the ability of the elderly to perform gait is becoming a major cause of the increase in the frequency of falls.



OBJECTIVE: In this study, we designed and manufactured a treadmill capable of restraining walking by providing a sudden repulsive force on the left and right legs of a pedestrian when walking for the fall prevention training of the elderly. Through this, it is possible for the elderly person to strengthen the lower extremity muscles to prevent and prepare for falling through the fall prevention training similar to the fall environment that may occur in daily life.



METHOD: The development system includes a motor for generating a driving force in the form of a left and a right driving system and a belt separated from each other, an electromagnetic clutch for rapidly stopping the running belt of the motor transmitted to the running belt to stop the running belt, and a controller for controlling the driver.



RESULTS: In order to evaluate the development system, the motor driving ability test and the power transmission, connection and shut-off performance of the electromagnetic clutch were carried out. The subject's muscle activity of the lower extremity muscles was evaluated when the running belt stopped at the beginning of the right folding.



CONCLUSION: It is expected that the developed dual function system would be helpful for the fall prevention exercise as well as the rehabilitation exercise for patients who have recovered from surgery or hemiplegic patients.

Language: en