Abstract

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-02238-9, published online 07 November 2022



The original version of this article contained an error in the abstract. The typo in the current paper is:



The aqueous humor lithium concentration was lower in suicides (mean 0.50 μg/L (variance s2 0.04)) than in non-suicides (mean 0.92 μg/L (s2 0.07)) (t(26) = 4.47, [Formula: see text], SE = 0.09, 95% CI = [0.22 to 0.61], P < 0.001, Cohen's d = 1.71). The correct version should be:The aqueous humor lithium concentration was lower in suicides (mean 0.50 μg/L (variance s2 0.04)) than in non-suicides (mean 0.92 μg/L (s2 0.07)) (t(26) = 4.47, [Formula: see text], SE = 0.09, 95% CI = [0.22 to 0.61], P < 0.001, Cohen's d = 1.71). The original article has been corrected.

