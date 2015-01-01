Abstract

Based on the results of research and interviews, protection and recovery of child victims of criminal offences in their original state is ineffective if it is done by solving criminal cases through judiciary. The problem in this research is that how criminal policy in the Law on Child Protection at this time and how reformulation of the Law on Child Protection through a restorative justice approach for Child Victims of criminal offencesbased on the values of Pancasila as an effort for criminal law reform. The research method usedqualitative method with an empirical juridical legal approach. The results is reformulating the Law on Child Protection through restorative justice for child victims of criminal offences based on values of Pancasila as an effort for criminal law reform, by incorporating rules on implementation of case settlement for child victims of criminal offencesoutside of criminal justice.

Language: en