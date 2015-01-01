Abstract

Any air traffic management (ATM) safety management system needs to provide measures to prevent controller's fatigue. In order to do this, it is necessary that reliable and valid procedures are in place to assess the fatigue endured by a controller in real-time. For this reason, intensive research is being carried out to develop procedures to assess controller's fatigue. The procedures that are offering the most promising results are those based on the recording of psychophysiological parameters. However, most of these procedures require expensive recording equipment and they might interfere with the control task. For this reason, it is necessary to find a procedure that has not those limitations. In this paper, a procedure based on the analysis of the fundamental frequency of the controller's voice from real operational recordings of controller-pilot radiofrequency communications is presented.



Keywords: component; mental fatigue; air traffic controller; ATC; voice fundamental frequency.

Language: en