|
Citation
|
Gunzelmann G, Borghetti L, Haubert A, Rhodes LJ, Morris MB. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2022; 9(4): e1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Inderscience Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study explores support for unitary versus multiple resource mechanism perspectives of the vigilance decrement with neural signatures from electroencephalographic (EEG) data. Thirty participants (Mage = 21.17, SDage = 2.23, Female = 60.0%) completed an attentional task with either simultaneous or a more memory-intensive successive discrimination. Event-related potential (ERP) components associated with supervisory attention and memory processes were assayed. Effects of discrimination type and time-on-task were examined, with a focus on ERP memory process slope behaviour.
Language: en