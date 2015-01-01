Abstract

Approximately one in three people in the aging population have hearing problems. This article examines that the (ASMR) sounds can be used as a trigger in autonomous sensory meridian response older users as an auditory-tactile sense. The authors conducted a survey with 45 subjects and asked them to report the location the tingling sensation after listening 16 ASMR sounds. Then 40 elderly subjects participated in the performance experiment with Sudoku puzzle. From the survey, the results show that all ASMR sounds affect the upper part of the human body. There is no significant difference in reaction time, hit rate, and miss rate among the three representative sounds. The ASMR is effective in terms of alert since the average hit rates of all subjects are very high compared to the miss rate. The electric toothbrush and liquid sound were the most alertness and pleasantness, respectively.

Language: en