Abstract

This paper proposes a new dynamic driving risk potential field model under the connected and automated vehicles environment that fully considers the dynamic effect of the vehicle's acceleration and steering angle. The statistical analysis of the model's parameter reveals that acceleration and steering angle will directly affect the distribution of the driving risk potential field and that this strong correlation should not be ignored if one is interested in the vehicle's microscopic motion behavior. We further develop a driving risk potential field-based car-following model (DRPFM) to remedy the failure of acceleration consideration under the conventional environment, whose parameters are calibrated by filtered I-80 NGSIM data with frequent traf?c oscillations. Simulation results indicate that our proposed DRPFM model is proved to be a good description of car-following behavior and outperforms two classical car-following models (Optimal Velocity Model and Intelligent Driver Model) in frequent oscillation phases due to our consideration of potential acceleration data acquisition in real-time under the CAVs environment. In addition, this DRPFM model is applied to deduce the safety conditions for vehicle lane-changing. The analysis results prove that this model can reasonably explain the influencing factors between driver types and lane-changing safety conditions in practice.

