Abstract

Considering the high mobility and uneven distribution of vehicles, an efficient routing protocol should avoid that the sent packets are forwarded within road segments with ultra-low density or serious data congestion in vehicular networks. To this end, in this paper, we propose a Traffic aware and Link Quality sensitive Routing Protocol (TLRP) for urban Internet of Vehicles (IoV). First, we design a novel routing metric, i.e., Link Transmission Quality (LTQ), to account for the impact of the number, quality and relative positions of communication links along a routing path on the network performance. Then, to adapt to the dynamic characteristics of IoV, a road weight evaluation scheme is presented to assess each road segment using the real-time traffic and link information quantified by the LTQ. Next, the path with the lowest aggregated weight is selected as the routing candidate. Extensive simulations demonstrate that our proposed protocol achieves significant performance improvements compared to the state-of-the-art protocol MM-GPSR, the typical junction-based scheme E-GyTAR, and the classic connectivity-based routing iCAR, in terms of packet delivery ratio and average transmission delay.

