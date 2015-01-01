Abstract

The spread of connected vehicles is expected to multiply the effects of the growing penetration of cyberspace in our life, and with this it remarkably influences the vulnerability of society to cyberattacks in an unfavorable way. Accordingly, ZalalZone - the Hungarian test track - has set up a working group to support the necessary methodological background for cybersecurity-related validation processes for the automotive industry. Therefore the paper aims to reconsider safety integrity levels in the automotive industry related to the field of cybersecurity. Following this, the article provides a comprehensive structure of integrity levels that serves the safety requirements of nowadays new cybersecurity challenges. To adapt the new cybersecurity integrity level architecture to the conventional automotive safety integrity level framework, the authors have verified a specific clustering model. To validate the aggregated probability of the possible cyberattack alternatives, the generated new cybersecurity rating scale is compared with the ASIL probability values by applying the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. In the final step of the analysis, the possible practical application of the new framework is presented based on the identification of the derived probability value in the case of the investigated failure mode.

