Li N, Yao Y, Kolmanovsky I, Atkins E, Girard AR. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(2): 1428-1442.

10.1109/TITS.2020.3026160

Motivated by the need for simulation tools for testing, verification and validation of autonomous driving systems that operate in traffic consisting of both autonomous and human-driven vehicles, we propose a game-theoretic framework for modeling the interactive behavior of vehicles at uncontrolled intersections. The proposed vehicle interaction model is based on a novel formulation of dynamic games with multiple concurrent leader-follower pairs, induced from common traffic rules. Based on simulation results for various intersection scenarios, we show that the model exhibits reasonable behavior expected in traffic, including the capability of reproducing scenarios extracted from real-world traffic data and reasonable performance in resolving traffic conflicts. The model is further validated based on the level-of-service traffic quality rating system and demonstrates manageable computational complexity compared to traditional multi-player game-theoretic models.


Autonomous vehicles; Computational modeling; decision making; Decision making; game theory; Games; human factors; multi-agent systems; Testing; Vehicle dynamics; vehicle safety

