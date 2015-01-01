Abstract

Emergency signage systems provide effective route guidance and evacuation information for pedestrians in case of emergencies such as fire, blackout, and explosion. This paper proposes a modified social force (SF) model to investigate crowd evacuation dynamics taking into account the influence of emergency signs. The perceiving probability model is formulated for the quantitative description of the probability that pedestrians can successfully notice the sign and clearly perceive the guidance information. Simulation experiments and controlled experiments are designed to calibrate the parameters of the proposed model. The effectiveness of the modified SF model is preliminarily verified by comparing the simulation results with experimental data and/or empirical results such as fundamental diagrams and self-organization phenomena. A case study of crowd evacuation simulations at a typical Beijing subway station is conducted to evaluate evacuation performance of three signage distribution schemes, i.e., Maximal Covering (MaxCover), Uniform, and Random, which are proposed by the maximal covering location and empirical approaches, as well as contrasted scheme without emergency signs. The effects of the quantity and distribution of emergency signs on crowd evacuation efficiency are studied quantitatively by simulations. The results show that installing emergency signs can improve evacuation efficiency no matter what distribution scheme is adopted. By choosing an appropriate distribution scheme i.e., MaxCover, the evacuation performance can be further improved and the evacuation time can be significantly reduced.

