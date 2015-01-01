|
Hussain Q, Alhajyaseen W, Brijs K, Pirdavani A, Brijs T. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(3): 1959-1968.
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
Inadequate and unnecessary stopping at signalized intersections reduces operational efficiency. The study aims at investigating the effect of a smart advanced warning system on driving behavior and the efficiency of signalized intersections. A green LED dynamic light (G-LED) system (combined system with countdown strategy) is developed and evaluated by means of a driving simulator experiment. The efficiency of the proposed system is compared with a default traffic signal condition with green-yellow-red order (i.e. control condition), and a flashing green (F-green) traffic signal (i.e. order: green-flashing green-yellow-red). Sixty-seven participants holding a valid driving license from Qatar participated in the study. All the participants drove a simulation run replicating the real-world environment of the Corniche road in Doha city (Qatar). Data such as vehicle lateral or longitudinal position, travel speed, acceleration or deceleration, and violation tickets were collected for each participant using the STISIM Drive®Software.
change interval; Green products; intelligent transportation systems; Light emitting diodes; option zone; Safety; signalized intersection; Traffic flow efficiency; Urban areas; Vehicles