Abstract

Additional signaling devices for highly automated vehicles (AVs) that can communicate their driving state to other road users can simplify the integration process in existing road traffic. This paper presents the results of an international, virtual reality-based study conducted in China, South Korea and the USA in which subjects assume the role of a pedestrian and are placed in direct encounter situations with an AV in a parking lot. A novel communication interface consisting of three displays is attached to the AV's front and used to show additional information about its driving state. In total, three encounter scenarios are investigated: the AV approaches from the left, front and right outside of the pedestrian's line of sight. The influence of different symbol types on the subject's moving behavior, recognition of intention and perceived safety is investigated. The results show that additional signals ensure a better perception of the AV's intention and increase the perceived safety. The moving behavior of subjects is significantly changed when additional signals are used during driving tasks compared to the same tasks without such signals. The change of moving behaviour is similar in encounter situations where the AV approaches from the left and front but differs in encounter situations from the right. These results could equally be proven for all nationalities, which shows that a uniform, international solution for additional signaling devices of highly automated vehicles is possible.

Language: en