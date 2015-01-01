Abstract

Identifying vehicle maneuvers in the context of Connected Vehicles (CV) system brings huge potentials to enhance traffic safety. However, this process requires various advanced sensors, which are either available for luxury vehicles or expensive to install. Differently, smartphone is a more feasible choice with high penetration rate and various built-in sensors. Among the existing studies of applying the smartphone to detect vehicle maneuvers, most treated the detection as a classification problem without considering the real-world application. For example, the smartphone was fixed. Too many descriptive features were generated from the sensor data. To alleviate these problems, this paper developed a vehicle maneuvers detection system using a common smartphone with GPS, gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer sensors. We first released the constraints on the smartphone's position through a coordination system reorientation method. Then, simply filtered sensor data were directly used. A stacked-LSTM model was built to detect the vehicle maneuvers considering the time-dependency of the sensor data. This paper compared the performance of the proposed system with previous studies and various machine learning methods, including LightGBM, K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN), Support Vector Machine (SVM), and Random Forest. Extensive experimental results indicated that the proposed system accurately detected different vehicle maneuvers with an average F1-score of 0.98, precision of 0.97, and recall of 0.98, which outperformed the counterparts. Moreover, the model can be easily transferred to different drivers and locations. The system is robust and suitable for the real-time application as it requires simple processing of smartphone sensor data.

