Ju U, Chuang LL, Wallraven C. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2022; 23(4): 3281-3291.
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
Our work for the first time evaluates the effectiveness of visual and acoustic warning systems in an accident situation using a realistic, immersive driving simulation. In a first experiment, 70 participants were trained to complete a course at high speed. The course contained several forks where a wrong turn would lead to the car falling off a cliff and crashing - these forks were indicated either with a visual warning sign for a first, no-sound group or with a visual and auditory warning cue for a second, sound group. In a testing phase, right after the warning signals were given, trees suddenly fell on the road, leaving the (fatal) turn open. Importantly, in the no-sound group, 18 out of 35 people still chose this turn, whereas in the sound group only 5 out of 35 people did so - the added sound therefore had a large and significant increase in situational awareness. We found no other differences between the groups concerning age, physiological responses, or driving experience. In a second replication experiment, the setup was repeated with another 70 participants without emphasis on driving speed.
Accidents; Alarm systems; auditory warning; Automobiles; Decision-making; Roads; situational awareness; Training; Vehicles; virtual reality; Visualization