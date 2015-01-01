|
Teplitxky A, Gautier J, Lievre M, Duval G, Annweiler C, Boucher S. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36786968
INTRODUCTION: Falls are associated with hearing loss, which might be explained by the onset of gait disorders. The objective of this study was to examine the association between Age-Related Hearing Loss (ARHL) and gait disorders assessed with GAITrite(®) walkway in a population of fallers aged 75 and over while accounting for the vestibular function.
Language: en
Aging; Gait; Age-related hearing loss; Older people; Presbycusis; Walk