Wang R, Yang DX, Ding J, Guo Y, Ding WH, Tian HL, Yuan F. BMC Neurol. 2023; 23(1): e68.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36782124
BACKGROUND: According to the pathoanatomic classification system, progressive hemorrhagic injury (PHI) can be categorized into progressive intraparenchymal contusion or hematoma (pIPCH), epidural hematoma (pEDH), subdural hematoma (pSDH), and traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage (ptSAH). The clinical features of each type differ greatly. The objective of this study was to determine the predictors, clinical management, and outcomes of PHI according to this classification.
Language: en
Humans; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; Retrospective Studies; Tomography, X-Ray Computed; Classification; Traumatic brain injury; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications/diagnostic imaging/epidemiology; *Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Traumatic/complications; Glasgow Coma Scale; Hematoma, Subdural; Progressive hemorrhagic injury; propensity score matching, outcomes