|
Citation
|
Harkness KL, Chakrabarty T, Rizvi SJ, Mazurka R, Quilty L, Uher R, Milev RV, Frey BN, Parikh SV, Foster JA, Rotzinger S, Kennedy SH, Lam RW. Can. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36785892
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment is a potent enviromarker of risk for poor response to antidepressant medication (ADM). However, childhood maltreatment is a heterogeneous construct that includes distinct exposures that have distinct neurobiological and psychological correlates. The purpose of the current study is to examine the differential associations of emotional, physical, and sexual maltreatment to ADM outcome and to examine the unique role of anhedonia in driving poor response in patients with specific maltreatment histories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood maltreatment; major depression; anhedonia; antidepressant treatment