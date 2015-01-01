Abstract

BACKGROUND: Researchers have documented that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with adverse long-term consequences for mental health, including increased risk for depression. However, the type and dose-response effects of ACE on depression risk need further exploration.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to synthesize the evidence on the relationship between ACEs measured by ACE International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ) and depression in type and quantity. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Individuals with ACEs.



METHODS: A systematic search was carried out of all published articles, up to November 2022, in eight electronic databases. Fixed- and random-effect models and dose-response were used.



RESULTS: Exposure to ACEs, including household dysfunction, was associated with a higher risk of depression (ORs ranged from 1.34 to 3.17). The numbers of ACE acted as a nonlinear predictor of depression.



CONCLUSIONS: These analyses provided important evidence that ACEs, regardless of type or quantity, may be a risk factor for depression development. Prevention of ACEs and interventions for supporting those affected by ACEs are necessary.

Language: en