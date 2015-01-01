|
Citation
Tan M, Mao P. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 139: e106091.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36787671
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Researchers have documented that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with adverse long-term consequences for mental health, including increased risk for depression. However, the type and dose-response effects of ACE on depression risk need further exploration.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Dose-response; Adverse childhood experiences; Type