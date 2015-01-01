Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although children with histories of maltreament are more likely to engage with mental healthcare than non-maltreated children, few studies have examined the impact of maltreatment on children's mental health outcome improvement over time.



OBJECTIVE: The current study addresses this gap in the present literature by exploring the ways that histories of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and exposure to domestic violence can influence children's improvement on mental health outcomes commonly associated with trauma. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: De-identified routine care data from 58 community mental health agencies across Ontario, Canada, representing 16,517 children was obtained. This data represented assessments that occurred between February 2015 and December 2021.



METHODS: General linear models were used to illustrate the effect of each trauma type on change scores computed between baseline and follow-up assessments of externalizing behaviours, risk of harm to others, depressive symptoms, risk of suicide and self-harm, and anxiety, while adjusting for baseline scores, inpatient status, time between assessments, and select demographic variables.



RESULTS: When the effects of each trauma type was considered separately, children without histories of trauma consistently showed greater improvement than those with that trauma across all mental health outcomes (0.07-0.44, p < 0.01). When all trauma types were considered together, sexual abuse was associated with some of the most significant negative impacts on children's mental health improvements.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight an urgent need for the implementation of standardized, evidence-based assessments that screen trauma histories of children accessing mental health supports and research examining the impact of trauma on children's treatment responsiveness.

Language: en