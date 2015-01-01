|
Citation
|
Borualogo IS, Casas F. Child Indic. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36785618
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The aims of this study are threefold. The first aim is to examine the prevalence of sibling and school bullying before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The second aim is to investigate the subjective well-being (SWB) of children who were bullied or never bullied before and during COVID-19. The third aim is to investigate factors associated with sibling and school bullying before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study uses two separate cross-sectional datasets from the Children's Worlds survey in Indonesia. Data in Study 1 were collected in October 2017 (N = 12,794; 48.2% boys; 51.8% girls, mean age = 10.56), while data in Study 2 were collected from July to September 2021 (N = 2,222; 46.1% boys; 53.9% girls; mean age = 10.77). Five items were used to measure sibling and school bullying. The five-item version of the Children's Worlds Subjective Well-Being Scale (CW-SWBS5) was used as the SWB indicator. Three groups of independent variables (family, friends and school climate) were analysed using linear regression to investigate the contribution of each variable to sibling and school bullying.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; COVID-19; School Bullying; Sibling Bullying; Subjective Well-Being