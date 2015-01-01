SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Würtz F, Steinman S, Blackwell SE, Wilhelm FH, Reinecke A, Adolph D, Margraf J, Woud ML. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10608-023-10358-9

PMID

36788934

PMCID

PMC9910773

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interpretation biases (IBs) are central in panic disorder, and there is rich evidence showing that these are correlated with and predictive of panic-relevant symptomatology. However, experimental studies are needed to examine the potential causal effects of IBs, as predicted by cognitive models.

METHODS: Panic-related IBs were manipulated via a sentence-completion Cognitive Bias Modification-Interpretation (CBM-I) training. The sample included N = 112 healthy participants reporting moderate levels of fear of bodily sensations. Participants were randomly allocated to a positive, negative, or control CBM-I condition. To test the trainings' effect on panic-relevant cognitive processing, IBs were assessed via proximal and distal measures. Symptom provocation tasks were applied to test transfer to panic-relevant symptomatology.

RESULTS: Results on the proximal measure showed that positive CBM-I led to more positive IBs compared to negative, and control training. Further, positive CBM-I led to more positive IBs on the distal measure as compared to negative CBM-I. However, there were no differential training effects on panic-related symptomatology triggered via the provocation tasks.

CONCLUSION: The findings indicate a limited generalization of the effects of CBM-I on IBs and panic-related symptoms. Potential means to improve generalization, such as applying more nuanced measures and combining CBM-I with psychoeducation are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive bias modification; Experimental psychopathology; Interpretation bias; Panic disorder; Symptom provocation

