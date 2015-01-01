SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Makin DA, Carter P, Parks M. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-023-01097-y

PMID

36790536

PMCID

PMC9930032

Abstract

In this study, we examine to what extent availability of a crisis center in a behavioral health district is related to changes in emergency hold petitions and outcomes of those holds as submitted by police officers. Using data from between 2010 and 2020 and a series of interrupted time series analysis, we analyze 22,619 police petitions for involuntary commitment and their outcomes related to crisis center availability.

RESULTS show inconsistent and varied effects between availability of a crisis center and emergency hold petitions. Similar results are observed for the emergency hold evaluation process outcome and associated final disposition outcome. The implementation of crisis centers in the study site may not have achieved the immediate goals of reducing the use of the emergency hold petitions nor relevant outcomes. The results vary in direction and magnitude indicating there is more research to be done to understand if, and how, crisis center availability and use are associated with changes in the involuntary emergency hold system.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency hold petitions; Involuntary commitment; Police decision-making; Serious mental illness

