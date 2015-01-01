|
Citation
|
Makin DA, Carter P, Parks M. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36790536
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we examine to what extent availability of a crisis center in a behavioral health district is related to changes in emergency hold petitions and outcomes of those holds as submitted by police officers. Using data from between 2010 and 2020 and a series of interrupted time series analysis, we analyze 22,619 police petitions for involuntary commitment and their outcomes related to crisis center availability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency hold petitions; Involuntary commitment; Police decision-making; Serious mental illness