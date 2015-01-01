Abstract

Cervical whiplash syndrome (CWS) or whiplash syndrome is a highly debated concept because there is still no consensus on its definition -- symptoms are usually very severe but the pain's root cause is typically uncertain. Clinical investigation and detailed radiology seldom identify a specific pathology. Thus, soft tissue injury is generally considered the most likely explanation for the symptoms, although it is difficult to confirm, even by MRI. We describe the clinical case of a physical education teacher who suffers an accident in one of her classes. The following day she is assessed at the emergency department and, after undergoing a radiological study of the cervical spine, she is diagnosed with straight cervical spine (kyphosis). She is observed again seven days later due to persistent pain but sent home with unchanged indications for rest and medication. After that her cervicobrachialgia progressively worsens, limiting her left shoulder active mobility and leading to associated muscle atrophy (in addition to a burnout syndrome). Several years after she is considered to have a total permanent disability. Finally, the authors propose that CWS should be approached according to the post-traumatic bodily injury evaluation methodology, suggesting some interventions.

Language: en