Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorders (BD) in youth are associated with high risk of self-harm behaviors. Childhood trauma (CT) is a relevant environmental stressor that is related with both BD diagnosis and self-harm in adulthood. It is not yet established whether CT may impact on self-harm risk in youth. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the distribution patterns of CT in youth BD with and without self-harm.



METHODS: We assessed 273 participants (aged 13-25 years), 96 youths with BD according to DSM-5 criteria and 177 healthy controls (HC). History of CT was obtained using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). The association between CT and self-harm was tested using multivariate statistical models.



RESULTS: Over 45% of participants with BD reported lifetime self-harm. The BD Self-harm group reported more emotional abuse, emotional neglect, sexual abuse, and physical abuse than HC. The BD No-Self-harm group reported more emotional abuse than HC. The BD Self-harm group reported more emotional abuse and neglect than the BD No-Self-harm group, The BD Self-harm group also reported more separated parents, hospitalizations, smoking, use of antiepileptics, antipsychotics and lithium. Emotional abuse was an independent predictor of self-harm in youths with BD.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the importance of assessing CT, in particular emotional abuse, in youth with BD at risk for self-harm.

