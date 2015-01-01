|
Citation
Janiri D, Di Luzio M, Montanari S, Hirsch D, Simonetti A, Moccia L, Conte E, Contaldo I, Veredice C, Mercuri E, Sani G. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)
DOI
PMID
36788693
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorders (BD) in youth are associated with high risk of self-harm behaviors. Childhood trauma (CT) is a relevant environmental stressor that is related with both BD diagnosis and self-harm in adulthood. It is not yet established whether CT may impact on self-harm risk in youth. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the distribution patterns of CT in youth BD with and without self-harm.
Keywords
pediatric; youth; self-harm; childhood trauma; bipolar disorders