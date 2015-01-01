SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Janiri D, Di Luzio M, Montanari S, Hirsch D, Simonetti A, Moccia L, Conte E, Contaldo I, Veredice C, Mercuri E, Sani G. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)

10.2174/1570159X21666230213155249

36788693

BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorders (BD) in youth are associated with high risk of self-harm behaviors. Childhood trauma (CT) is a relevant environmental stressor that is related with both BD diagnosis and self-harm in adulthood. It is not yet established whether CT may impact on self-harm risk in youth. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the distribution patterns of CT in youth BD with and without self-harm.

METHODS: We assessed 273 participants (aged 13-25 years), 96 youths with BD according to DSM-5 criteria and 177 healthy controls (HC). History of CT was obtained using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). The association between CT and self-harm was tested using multivariate statistical models.

RESULTS: Over 45% of participants with BD reported lifetime self-harm. The BD Self-harm group reported more emotional abuse, emotional neglect, sexual abuse, and physical abuse than HC. The BD No-Self-harm group reported more emotional abuse than HC. The BD Self-harm group reported more emotional abuse and neglect than the BD No-Self-harm group, The BD Self-harm group also reported more separated parents, hospitalizations, smoking, use of antiepileptics, antipsychotics and lithium. Emotional abuse was an independent predictor of self-harm in youths with BD.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the importance of assessing CT, in particular emotional abuse, in youth with BD at risk for self-harm.


pediatric; youth; self-harm; childhood trauma; bipolar disorders

