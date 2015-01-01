|
Citation
|
Korman MB, DeSouza J, Ellis J. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e299.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36785535
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To summarize reports describing implementation and evaluation of Web-based psychosocial interventions for disaster-related distress with suggestions for future intervention and research, and to determine whether a systematic literature review on the topic is warranted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Internet; resilience; delivery of health care; disasters; *Disasters; *Psychosocial Intervention; community mental health; psychological; stress psychological