Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To summarize reports describing implementation and evaluation of Web-based psychosocial interventions for disaster-related distress with suggestions for future intervention and research, and to determine whether a systematic literature review on the topic is warranted.



METHODS: Systematic searches of Embase, PsycINFO, and MEDLINE were conducted. Duplicate entries were removed. Two rounds of inclusion/exclusion were conducted (abstract and full-text review). Relevant data were systematically charted by 2 reviewers.



RESULTS: The initial search identified 112 reports. Six reports, describing and evaluating 5 interventions, were included in a data analysis. Four of the 5 interventions were asynchronous and self-guided modular programs, with interactive components. The fifth was a short-term, online supportive group intervention. Studies utilized a variety of evaluation methods, and only 1 of 14 outcome measures used across the studies was utilized in more than 1 project.



CONCLUSIONS: Several Web-based psychosocial interventions have been developed to target disaster-related distress, but few programs have been formally evaluated. A systematic review of the topic would not be recommended at this time due to heterogeneity in reported studies. Further research on factors impacting participation, generalizability, and methods of program delivery with consistent outcome measures is needed.

Language: en