Romeu D, Guthrie E, Mason SM. Emerg. Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/emermed-2022-212983

36792341

Self-harm is one of the most common reasons for people to present to EDs.1 Ambulance clinicians are often the first professionals involved in their care. This encounter affects immediate actions and long-term outcomes by influencing future help-seeking behaviour.2 Little is known about prehospital care for people who self-harm,3 although assessing and managing this group represents a unique challenge for ambulance clinicians.4 This study aims to explore the views and experiences of Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) clinicians of prehospital care for self-harm.

This is a cross-sectional questionnaire using an online platform (Online Surveys, www.onlinesurveys.ac.uk; Jisc). The questionnaire was designed by the research team and piloted by four YAS academic paramedics (see online supplemental file 1). It was open from 5 to 30 September 2022 and shared with ambulance clinicians (clinicians working on ambulances) employed by YAS using social media and email bulletins. Multiple-choice answers were analysed using descriptive statistics; free-text responses were analysed independently by two researchers...


management; overdose; drug overdoses; self harm; self-injurious behavior

