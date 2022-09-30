|
Romeu D, Guthrie E, Mason SM. Emerg. Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36792341
Self-harm is one of the most common reasons for people to present to EDs.1 Ambulance clinicians are often the first professionals involved in their care. This encounter affects immediate actions and long-term outcomes by influencing future help-seeking behaviour.2 Little is known about prehospital care for people who self-harm,3 although assessing and managing this group represents a unique challenge for ambulance clinicians.4 This study aims to explore the views and experiences of Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) clinicians of prehospital care for self-harm.
management; overdose; drug overdoses; self harm; self-injurious behavior