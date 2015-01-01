Abstract

Abnormalities in subcortical brain structures may reflect higher suicide risk in mood disorders, but less is known about its associations for schizophrenia. This cross-sectional imaging study aimed to explore whether the history of suicide attempts was associated with subcortical changes among individuals with schizophrenia. We recruited 44 individuals with schizophrenia and a history of suicide attempts (SZ-SA) and 44 individuals with schizophrenia but without a history of suicide attempts (SZ-NSA) and 44 healthy controls. Linear regression showed that SZ-SA had smaller volumes of the hippocampus (Cohen's d = -0.72), the amygdala (Cohen's d = -0.69), and some nuclei of the amygdala (Cohen's d, -0.57 to -0.72) than SZ-NSA after adjusting for age, sex, illness phase, and intracranial volume. There was no difference in the volume of the subfields of the hippocampus. It suggests the history of suicide attempts is associated with subcortical volume alterations in schizophrenia.

