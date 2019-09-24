Abstract

Emergency inpatient admissions of children and adolescents are more difficult if the patient is admitted involuntarily and/or the caregivers or custodians of institutional care are absent. The present study aimed to clinically characterize involuntary versus voluntary admissions by examining the reasons for presentation and associated factors. We retrospectively analyzed patients who presented to the emergency department of a hospital for child and adolescent psychiatry in Bavaria, Germany, and were admitted as inpatients for crisis intervention in the 4th quarter of 2014-2018. Reasons for presentation, clinical and sociodemographic characteristics, and type of admission (voluntary versus involuntary) were analyzed for 431 emergency inpatient admissions. A total of 106 (24.6%) patients were involuntarily admitted. In a binominal logistic regression, presentation due to alcohol consumption, deviant social behavior, and psychosocial burden was positively associated, whereas difficulties at school and depression were negatively associated, with the likelihood of involuntary admission. 58.5% of the 123 unaccompanied patients were admitted involuntarily. Reasons for the presentation of unaccompanied and voluntary inpatient admissions were suicidal thoughts, psychosocial burden, and externalized aggression. A substantial number of child and adolescent psychiatric admissions represent emergency admissions. Involuntarily admitted patients and unaccompanied children/adolescents represent a non-negligible proportion of clinical routine and the clinical and legal background factors need to be further clarified in future studies. This study is registered in the German Clinical Trials Register (24 September 2019, DRKS00017689).

Language: en