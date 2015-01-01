Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Data concerning injuries resulting from physical force during legal interventions are scarce. The purpose of this study was to examine manhandling injuries occurring in both civilian suspects and law enforcement officials (LEO).



METHODS: Retrospective cross-sectional study using data from the National Trauma Data Bank. All patients who sustained manhandling injuries during legal interventions were identified using ICD-10 e-codes. The study groups were injured civilian suspects and LEO. The primary outcomes were type and severity of injuries among the groups.



RESULTS: A total of 507 patients were included in the study, 426 (84.0%) civilians and 81 (16.0%) LEO. Overall, median age was 37 years (IQR: 28-48) and 90.3% were male. The median ISS was higher in civilians compared to LEO (5 [4-10] vs 4 [4-9], p = 0.023). Civilians were more likely to sustain injuries to the face (49.8% vs 35.9%, p = 0.024) and abdomen (8.3% vs 1.3%, p = 0.028). LEO were more likely to sustain tibia/fibula fractures (3.5% vs 9.9%, p = 0.019). The mortality was 1.2% (5/426) in civilians and there were no deaths in LEO. The overall complication rates and hospital length of stay were similar between the groups.



CONCLUSION: Injury patterns and severity of injuries sustained from the use of physical force during legal interventions are different in civilians and law enforcement officials. Further research and more comprehensive data are warranted to better understand and prevent these injuries.

