Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pharmacists can contribute to fall prevention, by offering services such as fall risk screenings, counselling, and medication reviews. Patient acceptance of the role of pharmacists in fall prevention is crucial.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to explore patients' experience with a community pharmacy fall prevention service.



METHODS: Interviews were conducted with patients one month after they participated in a pharmacy fall prevention service, in the Netherlands. Patient inclusion criteria for the service were: age ≥ 70 years, use of ≥5 drugs including ≥1 fall risk-increasing drug. The service included a fall risk screening followed by counselling and a medication review. The semi-structured interview guide was based on the consolidated framework for implementation research and included the following topics: outcomes, patient's motivation, and contact with the pharmacy technician.



RESULTS: Of the 91 participants of the fall prevention service, 87 patients were interviewed with a median age of 78.0 years (first quartile [Q1] - third quartile [Q3]: 74.0-84.75) and 46.3% were female. Many patients expressed positive feedback about receiving a medication review. Most patients whose medication was deprescribed expressed to be positive about this. Others were reassured about the appropriateness of their medication use. Patients reported that the service enhanced their awareness about fall prevention. Only a few patients were motivated to adapt their lifestyle. Patients appreciated the attention and contact.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients see a potential benefit for a community pharmacy falls prevention service, including a medication review. Patient education appeared to enhance their fall risk awareness.

Language: en