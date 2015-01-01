|
Citation
Kerr S, Kingsbury M. Health Rep. 2023; 34(2): 17-28.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Statistics Canada)
DOI
PMID
36791270
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Online digital media are a central part of adolescents' lives, providing opportunities for social connection. However, some research has suggested that online digital media use may be negatively associated with mental health. Little population-based research has examined associations between various types of online digital media use and adolescent mental health. DATA AND METHODS: Data from 13,600 adolescents aged 12 to 17 were drawn from the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth. Adolescents reported on how frequently they used social media, video or instant messaging, and online gaming, as well as their general mental health, eating disorder symptoms and, for those aged 15 to 17, suicidal ideation and attempt. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of each outcome from the frequency of each type of digital media use, stratified by sex.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; mental health; social media; suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; digital media; eating disorder symptoms; gaming; messaging; online