Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prevalence and risk factors of cooking-related child burn injury.



METHODS: A cross-sectional community-based study was conducted among a total of 5830 children with their respective caretakers in randomly selected 100 clusters. Data were collected through face-to-face interviews using a structured questionnaire. Logistic regression was used to identify the risk factors and adjusted odds ratios were used as measures of effect.



RESULTS: The prevalence of cooking-related child burn injury was 6.2% (95% CI: 5.5-6.8). This burden was linked with risk factors such as lower literacy of caretaker, family size, using traditional cook stove, long cooking time, and presence of extra indoor burning events as well as lack of separate kitchen, child supervision, and injury prevention awareness.



CONCLUSION: Children experience a high burden of burn injury. Thus, stakeholders should work to reduce this burden by controlling the aforementioned risk factors.

