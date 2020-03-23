Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess changes in profile of psychiatric emergencies in children and adolescents (aged <19 year) during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic compared to pre-pandemic period.



METHODS: The psychiatric emergency records were analyzed for the period of April, 2019 - September, 2021 to assess the pattern and profile of mental health emergencies in children and adolescents in the period before and after the onset of the pandemic lockdown (i.e., 23 March, 2020).



RESULTS: 379 consecutive child and adolescent psychiatric emergencies were identified, of which 219 were seen after the onset of pandemic. Commonest reason for referral in the pandemic group was attempted self-harm (44.3%). The ICD-10 neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders constituted the commonest diagnostic category, similar to pre-pandemic period. A significantly higher proportion (44% vs 28%) of children was prescribed benzodiazepines in the pandemic period, compared to the pre-pandemic period.



CONCLUSION: The average monthly psychiatric emergencies in children and adolescents showed no increase during the pandemic period. Self-harm was the commonest cause of psychiatric referral in emergency services mental health crisis in the younger population.

Language: en