|
Citation
|
Sen MS, Deep R, Chawla N, Sagar R, Chadda RK. Indian Pediatr. 2023; 60(1): 127-131.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36786181
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To assess changes in profile of psychiatric emergencies in children and adolescents (aged <19 year) during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic compared to pre-pandemic period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Emergencies; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Communicable Disease Control; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology/therapy; Tertiary Care Centers