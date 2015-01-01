|
Mazzotti MC, Teti G, Giorgetti A, Carano F, Pelletti G, Pascali JP, Falconi M, Pelotti S, Fais P. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36786894
The most common pulmonary findings in opiate-related fatalities are congestion and oedema, as well as acute and/or chronic alveolar haemorrhage, the cause of which is thought to be a damage to the capillary endothelium related to ischemia. Human vascular mesenchymal stromal cells (vMSCs) play a fundamental role in tissue regeneration and repair after endothelial cell injury, and they express opioid receptors. The aim of this study was to assess the effect of in vitro morphine exposure on the physiological activity and maintenance of human vMSCs. vMSCs were obtained from abdominal aorta fragments collected during surgery repair and were exposed to incremental doses (0.1 mM, 0.4 mM, 0.8 mM and 1 mM) of morphine sulphate for 7 days. The effect was investigated through cell viability assessment, proliferation assay, reactive oxygen species (ROS) detection assay, senescence-associated β-galactosidase assay, senescent-related markers (p21(WAF1/CIP1) and p16(INK4)) and the apoptosis-related marker caspase 3. Moreover, an ultrastructural analysis by transmission electron microscopy and in vitro vascular differentiation were evaluated.
Language: en
Forensic toxicology; Human vascular mesenchymal stromal cells; In vitro; Morphine sulphate; Opiate-related fatalities