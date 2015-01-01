Abstract

The most common pulmonary findings in opiate-related fatalities are congestion and oedema, as well as acute and/or chronic alveolar haemorrhage, the cause of which is thought to be a damage to the capillary endothelium related to ischemia. Human vascular mesenchymal stromal cells (vMSCs) play a fundamental role in tissue regeneration and repair after endothelial cell injury, and they express opioid receptors. The aim of this study was to assess the effect of in vitro morphine exposure on the physiological activity and maintenance of human vMSCs. vMSCs were obtained from abdominal aorta fragments collected during surgery repair and were exposed to incremental doses (0.1 mM, 0.4 mM, 0.8 mM and 1 mM) of morphine sulphate for 7 days. The effect was investigated through cell viability assessment, proliferation assay, reactive oxygen species (ROS) detection assay, senescence-associated β-galactosidase assay, senescent-related markers (p21(WAF1/CIP1) and p16(INK4)) and the apoptosis-related marker caspase 3. Moreover, an ultrastructural analysis by transmission electron microscopy and in vitro vascular differentiation were evaluated.



RESULTS showed a decrease of the cellular metabolic activity, a pro-oxidant and pro-senescence effect, an increase in intracellular ROS and the activation of the apoptosis signalling, as well as ultrastructural modifications and impairment of vascular differentiation after morphine treatment of vMSC. Although confirmation studies are required on real fatal opiate intoxications, the approach based on morphological and immunofluorescence methodologies may have a high potential also as a useful tool or as a complementary method in forensic pathology. The application of these techniques in the future may lead to the identification of new markers and morphological parameters useful as complementary investigations for drug-related deaths.

