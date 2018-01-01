Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to analyze all the patients who contacted the hospital's pediatric poison control center (PPCC) for exposure to ibuprofen and acetaminophen, in order to assess the incidence of any adverse reactions.



METHODS: We retrospectively reported the clinical data of children who accessed the PPCC of the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, from January 1, 2018 to September 30, 2022 due to wrong, accidental or intentional intake of inappropriate doses of acetaminophen and/or ibuprofen. In addition, we compared patients according to the intake of one of the two drugs and reported the trimestral distribution of cases during the study period.



RESULTS: A total of 351 patients accessed the PPCC during the study period. The median age was 3.0 years. Most patients were females (57.8%). The most common reason for inappropriate oral intake of paracetamol or ibuprofen was a wrong use or an accidental intake (78.6%), with a fifth of patients taking the drug with suicidal intent (21.1%). According to the PPCC evaluation, most patients were not intoxicated (70.4%). Hospitalization was required for 30.5% of patients. Adverse reactions were reported in 10.5% of cases, with a similar incidence in patients who took paracetamol or ibuprofen. Nausea and vomiting were the most commonly reported adverse reactions. A higher frequency of moderate intoxication was found in patients who took paracetamol compared to ibuprofen (p = 0.001). The likelihood of intoxication was also higher in the paracetamol cohort. A spike of cases was registered at the end of 2021.



CONCLUSIONS: We analyze exposures to the two most commonly used pediatric molecules, paracetamol and ibuprofen, to assess the frequency of adverse reactions. We demonstrated that these relatively "safe" drugs may be associated with intoxications and adverse reactions when inappropriately administered.

Language: en