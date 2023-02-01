Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality spans from having suicidal ideation to planning and making an attempt. However, not all individuals with suicidal thoughts will proceed to plan or attempt suicide. Our study investigated (i) the prevalence of suicide planning and attempt among those with suicidal ideation and (ii) their associations with sociodemographic characteristics, mental disorders, adverse childhood events and prior suicidal behaviour.



METHOD: This cross-sectional analysis utilised data from Singapore Mental Health Study 2016. Only respondents with suicidal ideation were included. A total of 411 and 365 individuals were examined to establish the prevalence of suicide planning and attempt respectively. Multivariable logistic regressions were performed to determine associations.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicide planning and attempt were 17.7 % and 10.6 % respectively, with >80.0 % occurring within a year of suicidal ideation. Suicide planning was more likely among those who had mood disorders. Suicide attempt was more likely for those were currently married, had lower educational qualifications, history of anxiety disorders, history of emotional neglect and parental separation. LIMITATIONS: Recall bias may be present because the age of onset for various mental disorders and suicidal behaviours were self-reported. As suicide was criminalised when the study was conducted, the prevalence of suicidal behaviours may have been underestimated.



CONCLUSION: Individuals at risk of suicide planning and attempt should be identified early since most of them progressed within a year.



FINDINGS suggest the importance of including prior suicide behaviour and history of dysfunctional family and emotional abuse in suicide risk assessment and intervention.

Language: en