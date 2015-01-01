|
Citation
|
Sinha N, Shipp EM, Struttmann TW, Payne SC, Borowiec JD. J. Agromed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36786408
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Agricultural aircraft operations are an integral part of the agricultural sector. According to the National Agriculture Aviation Association (NAAA), aerial applications are conducted in all 50 states of the U.S. and account for 28% of all treated cropland. A typical application operation consists of an operator (Part 137 certificate holder, permission to apply chemicals to agricultural crops) and one or more pilots. This article explores the risk perceptions of operators (pilots with a Part 137 certificate) and non-operators (pilots without a Part 137 certificate) using data from two industry surveys.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety; risk perception; agricultural aviation; hazards; pilots