Lee KS, Sung HK, Yoo SY, Min HS. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2023; 38(6): e40.
36786084
BACKGROUND: The implementation of an effective suicide prevention program requires the identification and monitoring of subpopulations with elevated risks for suicide in consideration of demographic characteristics, to facilitate the development of tailored countermeasures for tackling the risk factors of suicide. We examined the annual trends in emergency department (ED) visits for suicide attempts (SAs) or self-harm and investigated the sex- and age-specific characteristics of individuals who visited the ED for SA and self-harm.
Adult; Humans; Female; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Emergency Department; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; *Suicide, Attempted/prevention & control; Emergency Service, Hospital; Middle-Aged; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Self-Harm; Suicidal Attempt; Suicide Prevention