Abstract

Clinical recovery following sport-related concussion varies as a function of preinjury and acute factors. Whether, or the extent to which, concussion history is associated with clinical outcome following sport-related concussion is uncertain, as research has produced mixed findings. The present study aimed to assess whether a history of prior concussions is associated with prolonged clinical recovery following a subsequent sport-related concussion. The sample was comprised of 780 adolescent student athletes (mean age= M=16.3, SD=1.3 years; 56.8% boys, 43.2% girls) whose school participated in the Maine Concussion Management Initiative (MCMI). Survival analyses were used to compare recovery times among adolescents with a history of 0, 1, or 2 prior concussions following a subsequent sport-related concussion. The two primary outcomes of interest were the number of days to return to school and sports. There were no statistically significant differences in total time to return to school and sports, or the proportion of adolescents who returned to school and sports at most intervals (e.g., 7, 14, 28 days), between those with 0, 1, or 2 prior concussions. However, a greater proportion of adolescents with a history of 2 prior concussions remained out of sports at 28 days as compared to those with no prior concussions (23.5% vs. 12.7%; OR=2.10, 95% CI 1.18-3.73). Having sustained prior concussions was not associated with time to return to school following a subsequent sport-related concussion. However, a greater proportion of adolescents with two or more prior concussions experienced a prolonged return to sports. Further research is warranted to identify risk factors for worse outcomes among the subset of adolescents with a history of multiple prior concussions who experience prolonged recoveries.

